UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €350.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($360.82) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($350.52) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($273.20) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($374.23) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($360.82) to €355.00 ($365.98) in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at €319.95 ($329.85) on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($251.55) and a 12-month high of €334.70 ($345.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €299.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €292.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

