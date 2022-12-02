UBS Group Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $23.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of AEO opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

