UBS Group Reiterates “€32.90” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.90 ($33.92) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €32.50 ($33.51) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AXA Price Performance

EPA:CS traded up €0.36 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €27.38 ($28.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.76.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

