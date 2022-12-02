UBS Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.70) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHER traded up €1.59 ($1.64) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €42.56 ($43.88). 840,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.64. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a one year high of €123.60 ($127.42).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

