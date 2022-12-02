UFO Gaming Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.08 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

