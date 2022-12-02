UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 22.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 204.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 41.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

