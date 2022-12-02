Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.43.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day moving average of $404.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,253,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,223,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

