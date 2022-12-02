Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60-22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

ULTA stock opened at $472.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $477.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

