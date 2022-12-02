Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.28 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $720,036.29 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00653484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00246321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00055631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060481 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21227752 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $629,944.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

