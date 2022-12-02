Uniswap Trading Up 9.8% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00035470 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $117.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00451169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

