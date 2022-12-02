United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $195,923.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $275.61 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
