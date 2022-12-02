United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $195,923.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $275.61 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

