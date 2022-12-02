UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $536.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.51 and a 200-day moving average of $517.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

