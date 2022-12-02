UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.90 and its 200 day moving average is $517.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

