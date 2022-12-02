Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $158.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

