Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:U opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $158.77.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.