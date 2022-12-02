Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $33.54 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

