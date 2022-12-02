Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

