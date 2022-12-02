US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.31% of US Foods worth $88,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in US Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

