USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.20 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00509348 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.14 or 0.30980971 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,201,603,895 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
