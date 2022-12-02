Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $109,840.50 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
UTZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 324,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.