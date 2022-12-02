Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $109,840.50 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $109,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

UTZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 324,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

