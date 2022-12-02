Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.00 and last traded at C$43.20. 98,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 175,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.28.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.