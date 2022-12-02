Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 878,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.