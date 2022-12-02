Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

