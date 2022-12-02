Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $193,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.59. 36,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.