Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

