Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Karpus Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $196,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.70. The company had a trading volume of 115,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,679. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

