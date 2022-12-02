Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. 67,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.