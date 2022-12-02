Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

