Velas Price Tops $0.0231 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $677,349.29 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00079450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,383,701,022 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.