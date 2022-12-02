VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.