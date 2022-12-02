VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.