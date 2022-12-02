Verasity Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method."

