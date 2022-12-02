Verge Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $42.10 million and $547,942.14 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,071.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00453980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00115957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00867647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00654864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00247978 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

