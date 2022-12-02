VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading 1.5% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEGet Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 6,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 80,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRME. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

