VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading 1.5% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 6,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 80,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on VRME. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
VerifyMe Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VerifyMe (VRME)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.