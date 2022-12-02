VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading 1.5% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 6,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 80,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRME. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

VerifyMe Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

VerifyMe Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

