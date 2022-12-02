Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $38.33 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

