Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $14,215.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,048.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00452460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00115741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00867869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00654184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247642 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,582,835 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

