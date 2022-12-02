Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Sells $19,851.75 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $19,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,135.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00.

VERV stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 872,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,703. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

