ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Susan C. Schnabel Acquires 25,000 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ViewRay Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

