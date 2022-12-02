Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($114.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vinci Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €1.64 ($1.69) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €98.26 ($101.30). The stock had a trading volume of 900,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($91.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €90.11 and its 200-day moving average is €90.28.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

