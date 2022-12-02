Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 269,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,738. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

