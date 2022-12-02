Virtu Financial LLC Invests $654,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $141.75 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.