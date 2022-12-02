Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.03

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 40160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.