Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $51,436,389.84 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,518. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.