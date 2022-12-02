Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VONOY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 140,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

