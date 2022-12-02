Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSE:VNO opened at $24.78 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

