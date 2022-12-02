Vow 24 Hour Volume Hits $430,396.91 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Vow has a total market capitalization of $128.20 million and approximately $430,396.91 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vow has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.51 or 0.06296796 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00510461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.95 or 0.31046488 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

