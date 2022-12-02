VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, VRES has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $831.19 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00245089 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.98987667 USD and is up 30.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,982.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

