Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.36 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.36 million and $7.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00018866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.99 or 1.00011588 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00245017 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20437686 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,237,350.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

