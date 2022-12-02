VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $108.63 million and approximately $411,732.19 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,582,442,940,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,270,055,634,722 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

