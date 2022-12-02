Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($107.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($183.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 1.6 %

ETR WCH opened at €123.10 ($126.91) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($101.63) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($192.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.47.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

