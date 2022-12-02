Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3601 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

